Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.33 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1538 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

