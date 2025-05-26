UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 19,130 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $50,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $164,471,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,406,080 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 1,135,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,111,242 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,506,000 after buying an additional 498,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,250,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,269.60. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

