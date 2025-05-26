Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,338 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $8,822,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,604 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $34,586,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $71.62.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

