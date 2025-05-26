REAP Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

REAP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 1.1% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

FOCT stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $44.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

