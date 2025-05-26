Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 3,472 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $192.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

