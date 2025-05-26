Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $148.81 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $148,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $242.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.77. The company has a market cap of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.