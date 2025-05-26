Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 4,717 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $49,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

VONG opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

