Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 735,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,272,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 16.3% of Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.53% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $130.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

