Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. The company has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

