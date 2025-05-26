Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,652 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $363.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.90 and its 200 day moving average is $387.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

