The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.81 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,349 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,324 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

