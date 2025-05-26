LM Advisors LLC Sells 5,251 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $260.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

