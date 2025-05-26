Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Down 1.1%

ASML stock opened at $732.49 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $686.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

About ASML



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

