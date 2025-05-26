Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Purchases 9,962 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after buying an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after buying an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,557,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,326,000 after acquiring an additional 987,602 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
