Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc Purchases 9,962 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after buying an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after buying an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,557,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,326,000 after acquiring an additional 987,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.