Top Shipping Stocks Worth Watching – May 23rd

Shopify, Blackstone, Rio Tinto Group, BWX Technologies, and Carrier Global are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that operate vessels for transporting goods by sea, including container ships, bulk carriers and tankers. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight‐rate fluctuations and fuel costs, making them highly cyclical. Investors use shipping stocks to gain exposure to shifts in international trade and shipping market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. 4,621,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,560,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.27. 1,860,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. 3,981,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,751. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $12.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,307. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.75.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

