Small Cap Stocks To Consider – May 25th

AltC Acquisition, Spring Valley Acquisition, Quantum Computing, Nano Nuclear Energy, and Centrus Energy are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from roughly $300 million to $2 billion. They often carry higher risk and volatility than large-cap stocks but can offer greater growth potential as these companies expand. Investors in small caps may benefit from early exposure to emerging businesses, though they should be prepared for wider price swings and less liquidity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded up $9.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. 92,503,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

NASDAQ SV traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. 48,870,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ QUBT traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 88,569,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,872,700. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock traded up $8.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,893,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.46. Nano Nuclear Energy has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $48.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded up $20.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.14. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $122.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Further Reading