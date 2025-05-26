Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 25th

United States Steel, Bank of America, and MercadoLibre are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, or managing income-producing properties, such as office buildings, shopping centers, apartments, hotels, and industrial facilities. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to real estate markets without directly purchasing physical property. Many of these companies also distribute a significant portion of their rental income to shareholders in the form of dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,870,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,794,853. The stock has a market cap of $325.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded down $98.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,507.83. 502,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,444. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2,017.16.

