Top Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – May 25th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, WNS, and NetEase are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies operating in the travel, hospitality, entertainment and recreational industries—such as hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, fitness centers and movie theaters. These stocks tend to be classified under the consumer discretionary sector, since demand for leisure activities often fluctuates with consumers’ disposable income and confidence in the economy. Investors in leisure stocks typically watch indicators like tourism trends, consumer sentiment and seasonal travel patterns to gauge potential performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. 2,339,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.08. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,751. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.85. 2,230,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,158. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,050. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $123.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60.

