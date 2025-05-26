Promising Streaming Stocks To Watch Now – May 25th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Fair Isaac are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that deliver digital audio‐visual content—such as movies, TV shows, music or live broadcasts—over the Internet via subscription or ad-supported platforms. Their market value and investment appeal hinge largely on subscriber growth, content library strength, and the company’s ability to manage technology and licensing costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. 198,282,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.81.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.29. 5,314,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,840. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded up $18.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $655.34. 1,882,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $669.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.77.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.73. 8,084,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

NYSE:FICO traded down $5.17 on Friday, hitting $1,695.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,923.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,980.43. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $1,266.72 and a one year high of $2,402.52.

