United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 951 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,722,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,491,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,478,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,421,356. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

