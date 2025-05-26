Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.