Water Stocks Worth Watching – May 25th

NuScale Power, Home Depot, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, RTX, CSX, and AutoZone are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies operating in the water sector—covering everything from utilities that supply drinking water and wastewater treatment to firms that manufacture pumps, filtration systems and related infrastructure. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to the essential resource of water and can potentially benefit from long-term trends like population growth, infrastructure upgrades and tightening environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 48,756,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.17. 3,114,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.19. Home Depot has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,116,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.31. The firm has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,819,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,148,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,943,997. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $29.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,829.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,687.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,448.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81.

