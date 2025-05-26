Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – May 25th

CSX, Cenovus Energy, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are incorporated or primarily operate in Canada and are listed on domestic exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. They give investors exposure to key segments of the Canadian economy—most notably energy, materials and financial services. These equities are denominated in Canadian dollars and governed by provincial securities regulators. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. 21,148,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,943,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 12,808,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. 2,040,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

