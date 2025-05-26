ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ABLE Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,266 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $88.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

