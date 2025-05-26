ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.8% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.38 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

