LM Advisors LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.