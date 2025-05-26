Brucke Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,721,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after buying an additional 968,444 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9%

TMUS opened at $242.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.37 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

