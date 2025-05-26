B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,942 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after acquiring an additional 231,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after acquiring an additional 294,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,166 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $192.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

