Advisor Resource Council Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.09 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

