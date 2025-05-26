GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 6,055 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

