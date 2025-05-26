Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.

Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TSE CSW.A opened at C$13.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$15.70. The company has a market cap of C$332.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.76.

Get Corby Spirit and Wine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corby Spirit and Wine news, Senior Officer Ryan Thomas Joseph Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$37,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,736.17. The trade was a 71.61% decrease in their position. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.