Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $258.79 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

