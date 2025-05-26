Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,390 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $77,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 217,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $510.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.91 and its 200 day moving average is $503.62. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.49 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.