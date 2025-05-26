Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $377.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.06 and a 200-day moving average of $376.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

