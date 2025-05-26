Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Invests $4.44 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IWM opened at $202.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.