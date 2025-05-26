Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 51,638 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%
IVW stock opened at $101.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
