Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 16th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 0.5% increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXETF opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

