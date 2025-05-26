Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
Cardinal Energy Trading Up 2.7%
OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.