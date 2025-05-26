Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 2.7%

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

