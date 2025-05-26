Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 4,551 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $67,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.39.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $406.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.14 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.91 and a 200 day moving average of $367.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

