Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after purchasing an additional 679,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after purchasing an additional 932,713 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

