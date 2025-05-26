Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $51.89

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 629.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $939.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.12. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.