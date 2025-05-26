Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,572.86.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,507.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,190.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,018.86. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

