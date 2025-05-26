Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE D opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.