GTS Securities LLC Has $834,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after purchasing an additional 144,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,434,000 after purchasing an additional 572,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $54.28 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

