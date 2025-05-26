GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 770.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

