Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $742,696. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $59,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,240.49. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $257,836. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 327.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS opened at $51.22 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

