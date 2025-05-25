Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $290,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,273,000 after buying an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 645,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,516,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 563,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,267,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE WSM opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.55.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $166.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,635 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,175. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.