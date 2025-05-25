Tidal Investments LLC Sells 6,266 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Frontline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Frontline by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 530,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

FRO stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $427.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.26 million. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRO

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.