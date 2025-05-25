Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SION. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SION opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Sionna Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.17).

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,948,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.