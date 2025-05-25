Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $199,890,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740,214 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 645,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after acquiring an additional 623,583 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.5%

BLDR stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

